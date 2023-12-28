Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 27, 3.8 miles northeast of Etowah.

It reported a depth of 11.5 km, about 7 miles deep.

The measurement was later upgraded to a magnitude 3.8.

As of 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said no damage from the earthquake had been reported.

K8 News will keep you updated.

