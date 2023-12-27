Advertise
LDWF to hold public hearings on Black Bear Hunting Season NOI

An American Black Bear.
An American Black Bear.(Pixabay)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In January 2024, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold three hearings to get the public’s opinion on the black bear hunting season notice of intent (NOI). The NOI was passed in November 2023 by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

RELATED CONTENT: “LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season”

The meetings will be held on the following days:

  • Jan. 16, 6 p.m.
    • LSU Ag Center, 4531 LA-605, St Joseph, LA 71366
  • Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
    • West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave, West Monroe, LA 71291
  • Jan. 23, 6 p.m.
    • Black Bear Golf Course Conference Center, 253 Black Bear Dr, Delhi, LA 71232

To review the full NOI click here.

For more information or to comment on the NOI, contact LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks at jhanks@wlf.la.gov or (318) 343-8325. Comments will be accepted until Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

