LDWF to hold public hearings on Black Bear Hunting Season NOI

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In January 2024, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold three hearings to get the public’s opinion on the black bear hunting season notice of intent (NOI). The NOI was passed in November 2023 by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

The meetings will be held on the following days:

Jan. 16, 6 p.m. LSU Ag Center, 4531 LA-605, St Joseph, LA 71366

Jan. 18, 6 p.m. West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave, West Monroe, LA 71291

Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Black Bear Golf Course Conference Center, 253 Black Bear Dr, Delhi, LA 71232



To review the full NOI click here.

For more information or to comment on the NOI, contact LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks at jhanks@wlf.la.gov or (318) 343-8325. Comments will be accepted until Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

