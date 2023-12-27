Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Chilly Nights on the Way

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It was a warm and breezy day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the low 60s and wind gusting above 20 miles per hour. Tonight, the wind weakens and chilly weather takes over. Temperatures will lower to 30 degrees, with the wind chill in the mid 20s. It stays chilly for Thursday, with temperatures only reaching 50 degrees. It will be sunny as well. More chilly nights are on the way for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but during the daytime, temperatures slowly reach back to normal and above normal levels. Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve Sunday, a few more clouds are expected with temperatures reaching the low 60s. New Year’s Eve night into Monday, New Year’s Day, there is a chance for isolated showers. New Year’s Day temperatures will reach the low 50s. Tuesday will bring sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. Wednesday will bring a few more rain showers and temperatures in the low 50s. Enjoy!

Tonight, a clear sky is expected with chilly conditions. Temperatures will lower to 30 degrees with the wind chill in the mid 20s.

Thursday will be a sunny and chilly day. Temperatures will reach to 50 degrees, below normal for this time of year.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, there will be a few more clouds. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Monday, New Year’s Day, isolated showers will be possible, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a chilly day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.

Wednesday will bring the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

