KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sunshine Returns, Mid-Week Cool Down

The sunshine finally returned to the ArkLaMiss. That allowed temperatures today to reach into the mid and upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. Tonight, temperatures will lower to the mid 30s, with a clear sky expected. It will be a slightly warmer day Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees, but an approaching front will make for breezy conditions across the region. This front will bring with it a push of cold air, leading to low 30s for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It stays chilly Thursday, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 40s during the afternoon. Another chilly night is on the way for Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures during the day begin to slowly rise Friday and into the weekend, but a few more chilly nights are expected, at least through Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday, temperatures during the day will reach the low 60s. Looking ahead to Monday, New Year’s Day, isolated showers are possible for the region, with temperatures in the mid 50s, as a weak storm system moves across the region. It dries out for Tuesday, with temperatures only reaching the low 50s. Enjoy!

