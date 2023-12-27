Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

First responders save family’s Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water

First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging...
First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff's office said.(Volusia Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – First responders in Florida saved Christmas for one family when they rescued a woman and three children who crashed into a ditch full of water with a car full of presents.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Ormond Beach firefighters responded to the scene on Interstate 95 at around 11:45 a.m. Monday after the vehicle ran off the highway, struck a pole, rolled, and landed in a ditch with three feet of water.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and three small children, the oldest of whom was about 5 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bystanders helped the family out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The family was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said, but the children’s Christmas gifts were still inside the partially submerged vehicle.

First responders “went above and beyond” and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff’s office said.

“A human chain was formed, and the firefighters passed the gifts to deputies, who moved them to dry land,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the gifts to the sheriff’s office, “where they were sorted, dried, supplemented with a few extra donated gifts, and then brought to the hospital for the children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas; State Fire Marshal still investigating
McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a...
Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
Manning was arrested on Christmas Day.
West Monroe police arrest man accused of battery of officer on Christmas Day

Latest News

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left;...
Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot