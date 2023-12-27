Advertise
Farmerville police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping

Farmerville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are searching for Estaban...
Farmerville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are searching for Estaban Steven, 41, who has outstanding warrants for attempted kidnapping and armed robbery.(Source: Crime Stoppers of Union Parish)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are searching for Estaban Steven, 41, who has outstanding warrants for attempted kidnapping and armed robbery.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact FPD at (318) 368-2226. You can also contact Crime Stoppers on Facebook.

Crime Stoppers says a cash reward will be given for any information leading to his arrest.

