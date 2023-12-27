Farmerville police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are searching for Estaban Steven, 41, who has outstanding warrants for attempted kidnapping and armed robbery.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact FPD at (318) 368-2226. You can also contact Crime Stoppers on Facebook.

Crime Stoppers says a cash reward will be given for any information leading to his arrest.

