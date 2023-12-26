Zoo Buddy: Silver Pheasants!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet ‘Patrick and the Patricias’! There are three silver pheasants at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo; a male and two females. The two females look so alike that the staff decided to call them “The Patricias”.

Zookeeper Cheyenne Speights said they’re from Southeast Asia and love seeds and bugs.

“What’s really cool about silver pheasants is they can handle like sub-zero temperatures, as long as they have that good bushy, grass and you know, real thick, dense forest to hide in and really bunker down in the cold. Usually what affects them more in the cold is the inability to find food. “In captivity, they’re good to go,” explained Speights.

The males have white long plumage, but the females are a brown color.

Soon, there will be a big new building to house the chickens and pheasants at the zoo. It will be next to the current exhibit in the Louisiana Kitchen Garden Exhibit.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the first year, the boat ride will run during the winter months. You can buy tickets for the boat/train rides or to feed the budgies at the front office.

