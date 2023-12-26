Advertise
West Monroe police arrest man accused of battery of officer on Christmas Day

Manning was arrested on Christmas Day.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department arrested a suspect who is accused of several charges, one being battery of a police officer, on Christmas Day.

According to arrest records, Larry Manning allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and went inside with permission. The victims told officers Manning threw a chair at one of the victim’s cars and was pointing a knife at the victims.

The officers on scene allege Manning was trying to kick out the window of the patrol car while in the back of it, according to arrest records. While officers were trying to put Manning’s legs in a hobble, Manning allegedly kicked one of the officers in the chest and arm.

Manning was arrested on one count of resisting a police officer with force or violence, one count of battery of a police officer, one count of criminal trespass, one count of simple criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

