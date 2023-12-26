West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe church hosted a candlelight service on Christmas Eve where each member was given a white candle and lit the candle of the person next to them until the entire room was glowing.

Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the greatest gift.

“When you see that first candle lit, and you see it spread out through everyone, you see Jesus throughout everyone,” Wilson says. “We all come together. We are all celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

