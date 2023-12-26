Monroe church spends Christmas Eve focusing on service to community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving gifts.

Pastor Sam Andrews and his congregation gathered with fellowship and blessings with some giveaways for all. Andrews says Christmas is more than about getting what you receive.

“It’s not about what you get, but the focus on giving and impacting the lives of others,” Andrews says.

Joining Andrews during the service was his fiancé, Senator Katrina Jackson.

“We first give to others. Basically, we make sure our kids are taken care of, and our nieces and nephews, and our parents and others. But we also make sure the community is taken care of,” Jackson says.

