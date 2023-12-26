Advertise
LifeShare giving gift cards to all blood donors now through Jan. 3

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the gift of giving blood this holiday season by offering gift cards to anyone who makes a donation during a certain time frame.

Blood supply tends to drop significantly during the winter months, according to LifeShare. To encourage community members to make blood donations, LIFESHARE is giving out $10 Wal-Mart gift cards to anyone who donates from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3.

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.

“Winter months are historically difficult for blood donations,” said Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement for LifeShare. “A combination of busy schedules, school and business closures, and an uptick in colds and flu results in fewer opportunities to collect blood.”

All LifeShare donor centers and mobile drives are participating in the gift card giveaway to anyone who makes a donation now through Jan. 3. To find a donation location near you, visit www.lifeshare.org/give.

