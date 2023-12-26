Grambling State to open childcare development center in Spring 2024

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is opening their new childcare development center in the spring semester of 2024. GSU received the Child-Care Access Means Parents in School Grant from the U.S. Department of Education and money from the grant will be used over the next four years for the Child Development Center.

The childcare center will be available for GSU student parents to bring their children. Carol Alexander-Lewis helped in writing the grant and will be the Interim Director of the Child Development Center.

“It really impacts the retention rate of an intuition. It helps students not only with just the physical aspect of having their child near them but having them in a setting that’s a high-quality center that they know is going to be staffed by experts.”

Grambling State’s CCAMPIS project will undertake three major initiatives over the course of the four-year grant. These include providing subsidized childcare for 42 eligible GSU students with dependent children at the new GSU Child Development Center, establishing a Parent Resource Hub for all GSU student parents, including a Student Parent Task Force.

The former childcare center had closed in 2009 due to lack of funding. GSU president Rick Gallot actively supported bringing a child center back.

“That’s the key,” Alexander-Lewis said. “If you have a President that’s passionate about having this to exist for students on campus, that’s 50 percent of the hurdle to overcome.”

A date for the official opening of the center has not been released.

