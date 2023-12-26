Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire that killed one person in West Monroe on the day after Christmas.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Larry Henry Rd. in West Monroe shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the fire. The husband, who was disabled, was unable to escape the home.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

