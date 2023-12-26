Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a gun.

The Monroe Police Department arrested Nicholas McCartery during the evening of Dec. 25. According to the arrest record, McCartery was asleep at the victim’s house when he was awoken and told he had to leave.

The victim alleges McCartery started an argument and pointed a loaded handgun at the victim telling them, “I’ll kill you.”

The victim called their brother-in-law. According to arrest records, when the brother-in-law showed up, he said McCartery pointed a loaded handgun at him. Officers said once they arrived on scene, they saw a handgun in McCartery’s front pocket.

McCartery was arrested and placed in an MPD unit. While in custody, officers said they found a concealed and loaded handgun on McCartery along with a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. McCartery does not have a concealed carry permit, according to officers.

McCartery was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, one count of illegal carrying of weapons (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

