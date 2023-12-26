Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man

McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a...
McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a loaded handgun.(Source: OPSO)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a gun.

The Monroe Police Department arrested Nicholas McCartery during the evening of Dec. 25. According to the arrest record, McCartery was asleep at the victim’s house when he was awoken and told he had to leave.

The victim alleges McCartery started an argument and pointed a loaded handgun at the victim telling them, “I’ll kill you.”

The victim called their brother-in-law. According to arrest records, when the brother-in-law showed up, he said McCartery pointed a loaded handgun at him. Officers said once they arrived on scene, they saw a handgun in McCartery’s front pocket.

McCartery was arrested and placed in an MPD unit. While in custody, officers said they found a concealed and loaded handgun on McCartery along with a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. McCartery does not have a concealed carry permit, according to officers.

McCartery was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, one count of illegal carrying of weapons (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

Meet 'Patrick and the Patricias'! They're silver pheasants at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens...
Zoo Buddy: Silver Pheasants!
Manning was arrested on Christmas Day.
West Monroe police arrest man accused of battery of officer on Christmas Day
Meet 'Patrick and the Patricias'! They're silver pheasants at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens...
Zoo Buddy: Silver Pheasants!
Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service