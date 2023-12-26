Candy Cane Lane open on Christmas day

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Candy cane lane in Calhoun was open Christmas day for families and loved ones to drive through and enjoy the holiday season. Guests were able to view the Christmas lights from six until ten that ordained the route.

“That it came from a kind of a, I guess you’d say a dream I had years ago. I moved over to Louisiana in 2001. And from east Texas. There were several parks at that time and he’s Texas like this and just kind of saw a need you know,” said Co-owner of Candy Cane Lane Ben Hanson.

“Then for something like that here, and then 15 or so years later, I finally got to a point where I could put it together, and here we are.”

Kids of all ages came out to enjoy one more gift from Santa.

“Playing and staying home.” said attendee Hazel Hill

“I got a car!” said attendee Memphis Hill.

Candy Cane Lane is open nightly from 6-10 pm until December 30th. For tickets and information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.