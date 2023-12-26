Arkansas ranks second place for last-minute holiday shoppers, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute holiday shoppers.

According to our content partner, KATV, last-minute shoppers are those who hit the stores between Dec. 19 and 24.

The National Retail Federation reported that over 100 million shoppers were projected to pick up last-minute items this holiday weekend leading up to Christmas. These items include gifts, groceries, supplies, and more.

