Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Arkansas ranks second place for last-minute holiday shoppers, study shows

The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute...
The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute holiday shoppers.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The Natural State ranked number two in the country for states with the most last-minute holiday shoppers.

According to our content partner, KATV, last-minute shoppers are those who hit the stores between Dec. 19 and 24.

The National Retail Federation reported that over 100 million shoppers were projected to pick up last-minute items this holiday weekend leading up to Christmas. These items include gifts, groceries, supplies, and more.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the...
VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house
McCartery was arrested on Christmas Day after being accused of threatening victims with a...
Christmas Day argument leads to arrest of Monroe man

Latest News

According to the SFM’s office, an elderly husband and wife were inside the home during the...
Elderly West Monroe man dies in house fire day after Christmas
Candy Cane Lane in Calhoun open on Christmas day
Candy Cane Lane open on Christmas day
All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.
LifeShare giving gift cards to all blood donors now through Jan. 3
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the case.
Human skull found in storage unit won in auction, St. Tammany coroner says
Meet 'Patrick and the Patricias'! They're silver pheasants at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens...
Zoo Buddy: Silver Pheasants!