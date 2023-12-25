Meals on Wheels provides NELA residents in need with Christmas meals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club Meals on Wheels participated in its annual Christmas meal distribution project on Monday, Dec. 25. According to the organization, around 120 people per year are provided with meals.

Meals on Wheels works to provide meals to the elderly and disabled each year in the Northeast Louisiana region. Matt Smith, Director of Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Meals on Wheels, says this year is his 33rd year participating in the project.

Smith says when you see the faces of the people receiving meals, you understand what the Christmas season truly is all about.

