Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Meals on Wheels provides NELA residents in need with Christmas meals

The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club Meals on Wheels participated in its annual Christmas meal distribution project on Monday, Dec. 25.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club Meals on Wheels participated in its annual Christmas meal distribution project on Monday, Dec. 25. According to the organization, around 120 people per year are provided with meals.

Meals on Wheels works to provide meals to the elderly and disabled each year in the Northeast Louisiana region. Matt Smith, Director of Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Meals on Wheels, says this year is his 33rd year participating in the project.

Smith says when you see the faces of the people receiving meals, you understand what the Christmas season truly is all about.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons/commutes 56 inmates from October through December
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Gov. Edwards pardons/commutes five people in NELA region, four include murder charges
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas

Latest News

Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
Monroe church spends Christmas Eve focusing on service to community
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
New St. James Baptist Church holds Christmas Day service
The Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church provided toys and hot meals to anyone who...
Local Monroe church provides toys, meals to community in honor of long-time member