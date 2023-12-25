Local Monroe church provides toys, meals to community in honor of long-time member

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church provided toys and hot meals to anyone who stopped by during its annual Christmas giveaway.

The church hosts the giveaway in honor of Deacon Cordell Blockson, who members say was known as a pillar in the community for 30 years and always gave back to those in need.

Bishop Rodney McFarland says the congregation wanted to keep Blockson’s legacy alive.

“Now that he passed, the family decided to not continue on with it,” McFarland says. “So, we asked his wife, ‘Would it be okay for us to carry on his tradition here at the church?’ And that’s why we started with the giveaway in honor of him because of his longevity of services to the community on Christmas day.”

This is the third year Greater Free Baptist Church has held the giveaway on Christmas morning.

