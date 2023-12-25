Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Local Monroe church provides toys, meals to community in honor of long-time member

The Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church provided toys and hot meals to anyone who stopped by during its annual Christmas giveaway.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church provided toys and hot meals to anyone who stopped by during its annual Christmas giveaway.

The church hosts the giveaway in honor of Deacon Cordell Blockson, who members say was known as a pillar in the community for 30 years and always gave back to those in need.

Bishop Rodney McFarland says the congregation wanted to keep Blockson’s legacy alive.

“Now that he passed, the family decided to not continue on with it,” McFarland says. “So, we asked his wife, ‘Would it be okay for us to carry on his tradition here at the church?’ And that’s why we started with the giveaway in honor of him because of his longevity of services to the community on Christmas day.”

This is the third year Greater Free Baptist Church has held the giveaway on Christmas morning.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons/commutes 56 inmates from October through December
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Gov. Edwards pardons/commutes five people in NELA region, four include murder charges

Latest News

Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
Monroe church spends Christmas Eve focusing on service to community
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
New St. James Baptist Church holds Christmas Day service