KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Clouds Slowly Exiting, Sunshine for Tuesday

It’s been a cloudy and cool day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures most of the day in the mid 50s. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear the region and temperatures will lower into the mid 30s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. More sunshine is expected for the Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 50s. By Wednesday, it will be sunny and temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Cooler conditions are expected as an upper level low pressure system pushes close to the region on Thursday. A few more clouds will move across the region as well. This will lead to partly cloudy conditions for Friday. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the low 50s. By Saturday, sunshine returns and temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. This continues into Monday, with plenty of sun expected and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tonight, clouds will slowly exit the region. Temperatures will lower to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with cooler air in place. Temperatures will reach near 50 degrees.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Monday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.