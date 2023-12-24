Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The last full moon of the year will peek over the horizon on Christmas Day.

December’s full moon, sometimes called a cold moon, will actually light-up the night sky from Sunday until Wednesday with the moon reaching its maximum fullness on Tuesday evening.

The cold moon is the moon that happens closest to the winter solstice.

These moons are easier to see because they take the highest path along the top of the sky.

The next full moon will be the wolf moon on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons/commutes 56 inmates from October through December
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Gov. Edwards pardons/commutes five people in NELA region, four include murder charges

Latest News

Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
Christ Church of West Monroe member Jessica Wilson says the service was a reminder of the...
West Monroe church hosts candlelight Christmas Eve service
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
Monroe church spends Christmas Eve focusing on service to community
New St. James Baptist Church held a Christmas Eve service with a focus on more than receiving...
New St. James Baptist Church holds Christmas Day service
The Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church provided toys and hot meals to anyone who...
Local Monroe church provides toys, meals to community in honor of long-time member