KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Rain Ends Late Christmas Eve, Dry, Sunny for Christmas Day

It’s been a cloudy, foggy and wet Christmas Eve for the ArkLaMiss. Tonight rain showers will be around initially before fading by midnight. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s. Christmas day will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. It will be breezy at times. Much of the week will be sunny with very pleasant weather conditions. Temperatures will range from the low 50s to the low 60s.. By the coming weekend, temperatures will range in the mid 50s with a few more clouds by Sunday. Still fairly pleasant. Enjoy.

Tonight, showers will fade by midnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s. Wind will be light.

Monday, Christmas, will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 60s. It will be breezy at times.

Tuesday will be a sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Wednesday will be another sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a sunny day with cooler conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Friday will be a seasonal and sunny weather day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Saturday will be a sunny and seasonal weather day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

