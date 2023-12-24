Carroll’s marching band receives Union state championship rings

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You don’t see this everyday, a marching band receiving state championship rings from their rival school. The Union Parish Farmers had Carroll’s marching band travel with them to Jena for the semi-finals, and to the Superdome for the state championship. Carroll and Union are district rivals so the band playing for the Farmers raised a lot of eyebrows. Both the band and the football team put up championship performances, so it was only right the band got state championship rings as well. Thanks to numerous sponsors, 83 members of Carroll’s marching band will receive free rings.

