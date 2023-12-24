Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Carroll’s marching band receives Union state championship rings

By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You don’t see this everyday, a marching band receiving state championship rings from their rival school. The Union Parish Farmers had Carroll’s marching band travel with them to Jena for the semi-finals, and to the Superdome for the state championship. Carroll and Union are district rivals so the band playing for the Farmers raised a lot of eyebrows. Both the band and the football team put up championship performances, so it was only right the band got state championship rings as well. Thanks to numerous sponsors, 83 members of Carroll’s marching band will receive free rings.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons/commutes 56 inmates from October through December
CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Gov. Edwards pardons/commutes five people in NELA region, four include murder charges
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1
Nine high schoolers and six junior college players sign with LA Tech.
Louisiana Tech adds 15 Dogs on Early Signing Day
Nine high schoolers and six junior college players sign with LA Tech.
Louisiana Tech adds 15 Dogs on Early Signing Day