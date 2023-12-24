Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother

Choice Walters
Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Ohio girl who was abducted by her mother, according to authorities.

Authorities say Choice Walters was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood, Ohio. She was last seen Sunday around midnight.

Choice’s mother, Ariel Walters, 29, stabbed the child’s father and then left with her, police say.

Ariel Walters
Ariel Walters(Source: CECOMS)

Walters does not have a vehicle and normally uses rideshare to get around, according to authorities.

Authorities say police have made contact with Walters, but she refuses to cooperate.

Walters is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Choice has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Oak Grove High football player Ramarion Quan Ruffin
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons/commutes 56 inmates from October through December
CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees
Governor John Bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Gov. Edwards pardons/commutes five people in NELA region, four include murder charges
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas
One family included an ice rink and train ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations.
An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas...
An ice rink and amusement ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations