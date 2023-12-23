Advertise
Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations

Former Oak Grove High football player responds to first-degree rape accusations
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - A former Oak Grove High School football player responded to first-degree rape accusations Friday afternoon (Dec. 22).

The State of Louisiana - Parish of West Carroll Fifth Judicial Court filed ‘A True Bill” on Oct. 12, 2023; requesting for the West Carroll Parish sheriff to arrest Ramarion Quan Ruffin and answer to the bill of indictment found by the Grand Jury and three counts of first-degree rape, where the victim was under 13 years of age.

Court records write that Ruffin committed three counts of first-degree rape - victim under 13 between the dates of May 1, 2023, and Aug. 1, 2023, before the school year began.

On Oct. 12, he was charged with those three counts - more than a week after turning 18-years-old.

On Dec. 22, Ruffin told KNOE reporter Kenya Ross that before he was charged, an Oak Grove High coach suspended him from the football team during Week 4 (Sept. 18, 2023 - Sept. 22, 2023) of football season. He said he played during the 2023 Bayou Jamboree and during Weeks 1-3. KNOE obtained a printed 2023 OGHS Varsity Football roster on Aug. 26. - listing ‘Ramarion Ruffin’ representing player No. 1.

2023 OGHS Varsity Football Roster
2023 OGHS Varsity Football Roster(KNOE)

Ruffin said he learned he was dismissed from the Oak Grove High football team when he watched KNOE’s evening newscast on Thursday (Dec. 21, 2023).

KNOE reached out to the school district and head football coach at Oak Grove this week and each declined to comment. Ruffin pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Dec. 13. The pre-trial and motions are set for Feb. 28, 2024, and the trial is set for March 4, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

