WMPD hosts 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop”

The West Monroe Police Department partnered with Academy to host "Shop with a Cop".
The West Monroe Police Department partnered with Academy to host "Shop with a Cop".
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department hosted the second annual “Shop with a Cop” today (Dec. 21) at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Thirty kids who are in need received gift cards to Academy to shop for their Christmas presents.

“Being able to give back to our community is amazing from an Academy standpoint,” said logistics Manager Jason Wilson. “Being out there and doing more with our West Monroe police officers and our city and our kids that will eventually become our customers and maybe some of our employees in the future.”

Academy and an anonymous donor gave $3,000 towards 30 one-hundred-dollar gift cards to give to the kids.

“Between the people, the city, and Academy, we’ve got gift cards for them. It should be $100 per kid to be able to shop for whatever they want for Christmas,” said Wilson.

Each child was hand-selected from the area schools within the city limits.

“It’s Riverbend Elementary, Crosley Elementary, Highland Elementary, Boley Elementary, and also Kiroli Elementary,” said Corporal Ron Chapman with the community division of the West Monroe Police Department.

Corporal Chapman explains the impact this event has on the kids.

“We do Shop with a Cop to definitely to let them see that we’re their friends and they don’t have to be scared of us. We want them to have a good Christmas and you know, and it would break my heart to ever know that children would wake up without a Christmas,” said Corporal Chapman.

Boley Elementary School students, Malachi and Marley Seals were excited to get some items off their Christmas wish list.

“I got to go shopping instead of being in the house all day,” said Malachi.

“We could get toys. My favorite toy I got was the skates,” said Marley.

Officials said this event will take place again next year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

