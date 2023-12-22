Advertise
South Arkansas Regional Airport asking for community feedback with survey

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - The South Arkansas Regional Airport is asking for public feedback as the company decides which destinations best serve the interests of the community, according to a press release from the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the destinations listed as options in the survey are DFW, DAL, HOU, XNA and MEM.

Click here to be taken to the survey.

