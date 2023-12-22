Ruston animal shelter to make Christmas deliveries

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston animal shelter is delivering pets on behalf of Santa this year!

Those looking to surprise their family with a new furry friend can expect a knock on their door come Christmas Eve.

“I cannot wait to do a knock knock on the door of the home for the pets and see the eyes of the kids when they come out and find that they’ve got a new family member that is becoming a part of their family,” said Ruston Animal Control Director Bill Sanderson.

Sanderson hopes to continue this event annually and invites the community to come out to the shelter located at 1212 McAlister Street.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.