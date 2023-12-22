Advertise
Rays of Sonshine hosts annual Christmas distribution event

RAYS OF SONSHINE pic
RAYS OF SONSHINE pic(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rays of Sonshine, an addiction treatment center, partnered with Community of Hope this holiday season to provide kids toys and food to the local community. They held their annual Christmas distribution event at the Zone in Monroe Friday morning.

“We had a group of volunteers that went out and did shopping for roughly 160 to 200 families, for the kids in the families 14 and below, said Zone coordinator, Veronica Mason said. “You may have anything in there from some of the smallest items to the biggest items, bicycles, anything you name it.”

Rays of Sonshine gift and food distribution will resume on January 12.

