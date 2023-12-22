Rays of Sonshine hosts annual Christmas distribution event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rays of Sonshine, an addiction treatment center, partnered with Community of Hope this holiday season to provide kids toys and food to the local community. They held their annual Christmas distribution event at the Zone in Monroe Friday morning.

“We had a group of volunteers that went out and did shopping for roughly 160 to 200 families, for the kids in the families 14 and below, said Zone coordinator, Veronica Mason said. “You may have anything in there from some of the smallest items to the biggest items, bicycles, anything you name it.”

Rays of Sonshine gift and food distribution will resume on January 12.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.