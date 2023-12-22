Louisiana Tech adds 15 Dogs on Early Signing Day
Nine high schoolers and six junior college players sign with LA Tech
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech announced the addition of 15 players to the 2024 signing class. The early edition of the 2024 class includes nine high schoolers and six junior college players. Louisiana Tech is ranked as the fifth best class in Conference USA according to Rivals.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.