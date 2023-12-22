Advertise
Louisiana Tech adds 15 Dogs on Early Signing Day

Nine high schoolers and six junior college players sign with LA Tech
Nine high schoolers and six junior college players sign with LA Tech.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech announced the addition of 15 players to the 2024 signing class. The early edition of the 2024 class includes nine high schoolers and six junior college players. Louisiana Tech is ranked as the fifth best class in Conference USA according to Rivals.

