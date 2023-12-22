KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Mainly Dry through Saturday, Rain Moves In Sunday

It was a cloudy and comfortable weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the upper 50s and low 60s, near normal for this time of year. Tonight, clouds will stick around the region allowing for higher temperatures overnight. Temperatures will lower to the mid 40s, above normal for this time of year. Friday will make for a cloudy and warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. There is a limited chance for showers on Friday and the same for Saturday, but most stay dry. Saturday’s temperatures will also reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will bring rain showers and warmth. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Rain showers fade Christmas morning, leading to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures then will peak in the mid 60s. Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. The same is expected for Wednesday. By Thursday, there will be a few more clouds, and temperatures will reach the upper 50s, close to normal for this time of year. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Temperatures will lower into the mid 40s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy and warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will bring rain showers, some heavy at times. Temperatures will reach mid 60s.

Monday, Christmas Day, will bring exiting morning showers, then afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday will bring sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a sunny to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

