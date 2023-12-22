KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Mild Holiday Weekend, Rain Likely Sunday

Happy Friday! The day starts cloudy with gradual clearing heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warmer side, topping out near 70 degrees. That is well above average for this time of year. Expect more of the same on Saturday. Rain chances have trended drier as well. However, rain is likely on Sunday with breezy conditions. There might be a stray shower that continues into Christmas Day, Monday, but it will be mostly dry. High temperatures rebound into the lower 60s. Cooler, drier air continues to filter in. Highs are in the 50s through the middle of the week. Plan for some colder nights as well.

Today: Cloudy in the morning, then some gradual clearing. Highs will reach near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Clouds linger, and highs top out in the lower 70s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with rain likely. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Monday (Christmas Day): There’s only a slight chance of a passing shower in the morning. Otherwise, the clouds decrease, and temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs rebound into the upper 50s. Seasonable for this time of year.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Continued sunshine. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s.

