KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Mild Holiday Weekend, Rain Likely Sunday

We’re hanging on to the clouds this afternoon with temperatures aiming for the lower 70s. That is well above average for this time of year. Expect more of the same on Saturday. Rain chances have trended drier as well. However, rain is likely on Sunday with breezy conditions. There might be a stray shower that continues into Christmas Day, Monday, but it will be mostly dry. High temperatures rebound into the lower 60s. Cooler, drier air continues to filter in. Highs are in the 50s through the middle of the week. Plan for some colder nights as well.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will reach near 70 degrees. A few sprinkles or a lone shower cannot be ruled out. However, most locations will remain dry.

Tonight: More clouds with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Clouds linger, and highs top out in the lower 70s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with rain likely. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Monday (Christmas Day): There’s only a slim chance of a passing shower in the morning. Otherwise, the clouds decrease, and temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs rebound into the upper 50s. Seasonable for this time of year.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Continued sunshine. Temperatures top out in the middle 50s.

