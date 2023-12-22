Former Oak Grove High athlete arraigned, charged with three counts of first-degree rape

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - A former Oak Grove High School football player was charged with three counts of first-degree rape before the 2023-2024 school year began.

Ramarion Quan Ruffin, a former Oak Grove High School athlete, was charged with three counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age, according to records from the West Carroll Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

According to court documents, Ruffin was charged between May 1, 2023 - Aug. 1 before school began Aug. 21. At that time, Ruffin was 17-years-old, and the alleged victim turned 12-years-old on May 18. After being charged with three counts of first-degree rape, Ruffin was still able to participate in school activities, according to a member of the victim’s family.

A family member of the alleged victim told KNOE reporter Kenya Ross that the incident happened prior to the new school year and not on school property.

As a public school, Oak Grove High School is governed by statute 17:416 under the Louisiana State Legislature. It was not forced to remove Ruffin from the school premises. However, the statute reads expulsion could be done once it becomes possible.

On Oct. 12, more than a week after Ruffin turned 18, documents show the Fifth District Court requested the West Carroll Parish Sheriff arrest Ruffin and answer to the indictment and charges.

Ruffin’s bond was set at $50,000 and restrictions include he’s not to approach the alleged victim and must remain 1500 feet away.

On Dec. 13, Ruffin was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The school district declined to provide comments. KNOE learned Thursday evening from Oak Grove officials that Ruffin was dismissed from the team when charges were announced. The pre-trial and motions are set for Feb. 28, 2024, and the trial is set for Mar. 4, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.