CPSO arrests two former correctional facility employees

(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Yesterday (Dec. 21) two former Concordia Correctional Facility employees were arrested for two separate incidents, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page,

20-year-old Laila Terrell was arrested for bringing food into the correctional facility for an inmate.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old James Thomas was arrested for leaving his post while guarding an inmate at a healthcare facility in New Orleans. Officials said when Thomas returned he had illegal drugs in his possession.

Terrell was charged with malfeasance in office.

Thomas was charged with possession of contraband in a penal institution, introduction of contraband in a penal institute, and possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.

