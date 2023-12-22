Advertise
7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

