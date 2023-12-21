Violations found at Union Parish oil well site prior to explosion

Gilliam, La. (KNOE) - The fatal explosion in Union Parish that took place on June 20, 2023 may have been preventable. Three people were injured and one died at an oil well site in Gilliam, LA.

According to public records obtained by KNOE, there were multiple violations at the well site prior to its explosion.

The incident report filed by Louisiana State Police says there was a crew of six people hired to clean out the storage tanks. According to crew members, it was done with the goal of bringing the site up to standards with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Chris Cates, Nick Bulliard and Lee Green were working on the northernmost structure, which had about 5 feet of crude oil residue build up. This well was also the one that exploded.

The report states that Green went on top of the tank and was cutting a pipe with a grinder when sparks caused the explosion. Green was blown across the road and into the woods. Shortly after, the other crew members noticed he was on fire. Green did not survive.

Green was hired by Randy Allen, who is the owner of the property through his company ‘Hargraves Production, LLC’. The report says the crew members did not have the proper permits to perform work at the site involving any operations that involve sparks or fire (welding, cutting, burning, grinding, brazing).

Multiple compliance orders were sent to Hargraves Production, LLC prior to the explosion. Those orders outlining the structure inadequacy and citing that the property had many fire hazards. The compliance orders also noted the residue buildup was due to the structures not being maintained properly.

The records state that Hargraves Production LLC was in violation of three OSHA standards.

The first violation was for “careless handling of hazardous materials” citing violations regarding sources of ignition, fire prevention and protection, fire extinguishers, prohibited areas, management, and welding or cutting containers.

The second violation was for not notifying anyone of a hazardous materials incident, and the third was for not having filed a ‘Tier II’ report, which is in place to provide the public and officials with information on potential hazards.

We reached out to the owner of Hargraves Production, LLC, Randy Allen, as well as those working on site at the time of the explosion. We have not heard back.

