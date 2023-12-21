Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and his wife, Sharon, address reporters Oct. 25, 2023, at R.L. "Tigue"...
Landry asks for pause in hiring UL System president
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings

Latest News

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies when having stroke during swim practice
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener