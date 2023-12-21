Advertise
SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January

Due to cost-of-living adjustments to Social Security, SSI
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KPLC) - SNAP benefits will decrease for more than 130,000 Louisiana families in January, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The decrease is due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits for 2024. Social Security benefits are expected to increase on average by over $50 a month, and Supplemental Security benefits will increase by $29.

If those families also receive SNAP benefits, they are expected to see an average reduction of about $27 per month. This will affect about 33% of SNAP households in the state, according to DCFS.

Over 900 households will no longer receive SNAP benefits in the new year because their incomes now exceed the eligibility limit, according to DCFS.

For more information, visit the DCFS website HERE.

