Ruston teen makes history with Youth of the Year achievement

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A Ruston teenager made history as the first youth from North Louisiana to be honored as the 2023 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year for Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Ruston, Jeralyn Black was named as Youth of the Year for all of Louisiana by the Boys and Girls Club (BGC). This BGC program works to foster leadership growth within 10–13-year-olds in the club.

The City of Ruston’s Facebook post says Black’s talent is an inspiration, and the community is proud of her.

“Your achievement shines not just for Ruston, but for all of North Louisiana,” the post reads. “Your dedication, talent, and ability to inspire others exemplify the very best of our community. We’re incredibly proud of your accomplishments and the positive impact you’ve made. Keep shining, Jeralyn. Ruston is fortunate to call someone like you our own!”

