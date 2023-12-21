New channel coming to your television lineup

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The new year will bring an exciting change to the KNOE/KAQY programming lineup.

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on Over The Air 8.4 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free on channel 8.4.

With this change, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 8.4 starting January 1, but will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

