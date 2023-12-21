Advertise
Monroe man arrested after drugs, firearms found in home near school

A Monroe man was arrested after drug residue and firearms were allegedly found in his home near an elementary school.
A Monroe man was arrested after drug residue and firearms were allegedly found in his home near an elementary school.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested after drug residue and firearms were allegedly found in his home near an elementary school. Over the past several months Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit began receiving information that Darius Reese was selling crack cocaine from his home on S. 3rd St.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Reese for two counts of distribution of cocaine. On Dec. 19, narcotics agents say they searched the home where they found Reese and three others. Reese was arrested before authorities searched the home.

During the search, authorities say they found multiple Pyrex glass dishes that contained cocaine residue, multiple boxes of sandwich bags, two digital scales, money, and four firearms. A fifteen-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the search.

The home is around 1100 feet from Jefferson Elementary School, a drug-free zone. Authorities say Reese is a two-time convicted felon from offenses in 2008 and 2018.

Reese was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with a bond set at $40,500.

