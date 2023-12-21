KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Through End of Week, Rainy Holiday Weekend

It was a very pleasant day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the low 60s and plenty of afternoon sunshine. Tonight, a few more clouds will move into the ArkLaMiss as temperatures lower into the mid 30s. The clouds will linger into Thursday with temperatures rebounding back into the low 60s. Friday will bring a few more clouds, maybe an isolated shower or two, and temperatures in the mid 60s. The weekend will bring more rain showers, limited on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 60s, and more wide spread on Sunday, with temperatures back into the mid and upper 60s. By Monday, Christmas Day, rain showers are expected early with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Drier weather takes over for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and temperatures will lower to the mid 30s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 60s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be a day filled with rain showers, some heavy at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday, Christmas, will be a day with rain showers in the morning, drier by afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

