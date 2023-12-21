Advertise
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Milder Days Ahead, Rain for the Holiday Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Good morning, ArkLaMiss! We have a cloudier day to look forward to, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. We round out the workweek under a partly sunny sky. That will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 60s to maybe even lower 70s Friday afternoon. Our next weather system brings us a slight chance of rain on Saturday. More widespread rain is likely on Sunday. Showers may linger into Monday morning, but Christmas Day will not be a complete washout. Look for high temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler, drier weather returns on Tuesday.

Today: Cloudy with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will aim for the upper 60s. Some low 70s are possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with rain likely. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday (Christmas Day): More rain showers are expected, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, the clouds decrease, and temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs rebound into the lower 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

