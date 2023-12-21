Advertise
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Mild Temperatures For Friday & Saturday, Rain Moves In Sunday

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! Over the next few days, you can expect lots of cloud cover and above-average temperatures. I have forecasted 70ºF for the high temperature on both Friday and Saturday. Rain moves in Sunday & Monday morning, and more seasonable weather will follow. As of now, I am not expecting severe weather, just some much-needed rain. If you have any outdoor plans for Christmas, make sure to keep an eye on the forecast & have a backup plan just in case!

Today: Cloud cover is expected to increase this afternoon. High temperatures will soar into the mid 60s.

Friday: Periods of sunshine and cloud cover are expected. High temperatures will top out near 70.

Saturday: Mostly clear skies will be possible early in the day, followed by an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach either side of 70.

Sunday: Widespread rain is expected throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90%.

Monday: Showers begin to wrap up during the morning hours, followed by cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40% before noon.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss! High temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine is expected as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

