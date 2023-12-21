KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Mild Temperatures For Friday & Saturday, Rain Moves In Sunday

Happy Thursday! Over the next few days, you can expect lots of cloud cover and above-average temperatures. I have forecasted 70ºF for the high temperature on both Friday and Saturday. Rain moves in Sunday & Monday morning, and more seasonable weather will follow. As of now, I am not expecting severe weather, just some much-needed rain. If you have any outdoor plans for Christmas, make sure to keep an eye on the forecast & have a backup plan just in case!

Today: Cloud cover is expected to increase this afternoon. High temperatures will soar into the mid 60s.

Friday: Periods of sunshine and cloud cover are expected. High temperatures will top out near 70.

Saturday: Mostly clear skies will be possible early in the day, followed by an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach either side of 70.

Sunday: Widespread rain is expected throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90%.

Monday: Showers begin to wrap up during the morning hours, followed by cloudy skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40% before noon.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss! High temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine is expected as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

