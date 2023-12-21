Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hunting and fishing licenses may now be renewed prior to expiration

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced that residents can now renew their licenses before they expire. Previously, license holders had to wait until the license expired before repurchasing it.

Once you renew your license, the expiration date will be reset to 365 days after your renewal.

License holders can also sign up to have their licenses automatically renewed through the LDWF website. However, there is a $3.50 convenience fee for any online transactions, which includes the auto-renewal of licenses. If you sign up for the auto-renewal option you will receive a reminder email 30 days and 7 days before the renewal date.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and his wife, Sharon, address reporters Oct. 25, 2023, at R.L. "Tigue"...
Landry asks for pause in hiring UL System president
Cayden Pierce won NCAA Division II National title with Harding football.
Former West Monroe star returns home a National Champion

Latest News

Trash generic
Ruston places extra dumpsters around town ahead of holidays
Trash collection schedule has been changed due to the holiday. (Source: Pixabay)
City of West Monroe announces holiday trash collection dates
The City of Monroe announced its holiday schedule for city facilities, trash, and public...
City of Monroe announces holiday facility closures, trash collection dates, and public transit schedule
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City
LaDOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very...
Flu, COVID, RSV cases at very high levels in Louisiana according to CDC data