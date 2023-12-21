Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces major cabinet appointments, one from NELA

Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces major cabinet appointments, one from NELA
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced three major cabinet appointments Wednesday morning (Dec. 20) on the seventh floor of ULM’s Library.

Landry introduced Dr. Ralph Abraham, who’s also a former congressman and current northeast Louisiana resident, as the department of health’s newest secretary.

“As you know, Dr. Abraham is a practicing family medical physician in Richland Parish. He’s a former three term congressman from Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District and throughout the almost 30-year career in medicine, Dr. Abraham has seen firsthand the healthcare challenges facing Louisiana,” said Landry.

Abraham is an Alto native and works in Northeast Louisiana as a physician. He served as the U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district from 2015-2021.

Abraham said he and Landry want to make Louisiana’s health top tier and raise it from the bottom.

“His only concern was - what are gonna happen to these people that are uninsured,” said Abraham. “And the list goes on and on and on of the transition team that he brought together for LDH to point the direction that he wants us to go; that I want us to go.”

Landry named Judge David Matlock as the newest secretary of the department of child and family services, who’s been the chief judge of juvenile court in Caddo Parish since 1999.

“I’m sure we can all agree that the state of Louisiana does many does many things, and they may do some of those things real well. But I don’t believe that the state of Louisiana does a great job raising children,” said Landry. “And it’s no secret that we have a juvenile crime problem in this state, but it’s time that this state starty prioritizing our children and our families.”

He also named his pick to manage Louisiana’s natural resources.

“And so I would like to announce that Madison Sheahan will be the new secretary of the department of wildlife and fisheries,” said Landry.

KNOE reporter Kenya Ross reached out to Jeff Landry’s team to get a statement from Abraham on the state of Glenwood Regional Center in West Monroe. KNOE’s newsroom will share an update if we get a response.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
West Monroe man accused of sexually abusing child for several years
A group gathers on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol on Aug. 15, 2023, calling for clemency...
He’s on Louisiana’s death row, his attorneys say, for a crime that didn’t happen
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Latest News

Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces major cabinet appointments, one from NELA
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces major cabinet appointments, one from NELA
Salute to first responders event in Ruston
Louisiana Ambassador partners with community organizations to give back to first responders
Academy Sports and West Monroe police to take 30 students holiday shopping
Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments