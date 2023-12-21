Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces major cabinet appointments, one from NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced three major cabinet appointments Wednesday morning (Dec. 20) on the seventh floor of ULM’s Library.

Landry introduced Dr. Ralph Abraham, who’s also a former congressman and current northeast Louisiana resident, as the department of health’s newest secretary.

“As you know, Dr. Abraham is a practicing family medical physician in Richland Parish. He’s a former three term congressman from Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District and throughout the almost 30-year career in medicine, Dr. Abraham has seen firsthand the healthcare challenges facing Louisiana,” said Landry.

Abraham is an Alto native and works in Northeast Louisiana as a physician. He served as the U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district from 2015-2021.

Abraham said he and Landry want to make Louisiana’s health top tier and raise it from the bottom.

“His only concern was - what are gonna happen to these people that are uninsured,” said Abraham. “And the list goes on and on and on of the transition team that he brought together for LDH to point the direction that he wants us to go; that I want us to go.”

Landry named Judge David Matlock as the newest secretary of the department of child and family services, who’s been the chief judge of juvenile court in Caddo Parish since 1999.

“I’m sure we can all agree that the state of Louisiana does many does many things, and they may do some of those things real well. But I don’t believe that the state of Louisiana does a great job raising children,” said Landry. “And it’s no secret that we have a juvenile crime problem in this state, but it’s time that this state starty prioritizing our children and our families.”

He also named his pick to manage Louisiana’s natural resources.

“And so I would like to announce that Madison Sheahan will be the new secretary of the department of wildlife and fisheries,” said Landry.

It’s time to show the world why Louisiana is the sportsman’s paradise!



I’m honored to be selected to serve by Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry as the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. pic.twitter.com/zZUWfYUsL9 — Madison Sheahan (@MadisonSheahan) December 20, 2023

KNOE reporter Kenya Ross reached out to Jeff Landry’s team to get a statement from Abraham on the state of Glenwood Regional Center in West Monroe. KNOE’s newsroom will share an update if we get a response.

