Governor Edwards pardons 57 inmates from October through December

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October through December, with 23 of those pardons recently being finalized on December 13 and 19.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons meets on a regular basis to review and make decision on Pardon and Commutation of Sentence (CTO) applications. Of the pardons made between October and December, 32 of them include second-degree murder charges and 8 of them include first-degree murder charges.

Below is a list of all pardons made by Gov. Edwards, along with the parishes of conviction and which charges were pardoned:

October 2023

David Allen Tullier, Jr. - Tangipahoa Parish, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine)

Timothy Jason Wilkinson - East Baton Rouge Parish; theft, seven counts of first-degree robbery

Dawn Danielle Bennett - Livingston Parish; second-degree murder, armed robbery

Merritt John Dykstra, Jr. - Iberia and St. Martin parishes; second-degree murder

Herber James Fuselier - Calcasieu Parish; second-degree murder

Marion Francis Gowan - Ouachita and West Feliciana Parishes; second-degree murder, simple escape type 1

Cleveland Harris, III - Orleans Parish; first-degree robbery

Anthony Riggins - Jefferson Parish; first-degree murder

Noble Robinson, Jr. - Acadia Parish; second-degree murder

Jack David Segura - Iberia and St. Martin Parishes; second-degree murder, simple escape type 1

John Vincent Spano - Caddo Parish; second-degree battery

Louis Milton Taylor - Orleans; attempted second-degree murder, PWID heroin

Venson Dean Vampran - St. Tammany Parish; second-degree murder

Jimmy Allen Vidrine - Evangeline Parish; second-degree murder

George Woodcock, Jr. - Orleans Parish; first-degree battery

Creighton Lee Wuneberger - Jefferson Parish; habitual - armed robbery

November 2023

Leroy Brown, Jr. - Ouachita Parish; aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery

Herbert Butler - East Baton Rouge Parish; second-degree murder

Roy Joseph Dickerson - Jefferson Parish; habitual - aggravated arson

Nathaniel Wayne Gibson, Jr. - Orleans Parish; habitual - attempted second-degree murder

Jeffrey Hawkins - Orleans Parish; second-degree murder

Jeffery Dale Hilburn - Richland Parish; second-degree murder

Van Douglas Hudson - Jefferson Parish; second-degree murder

Gregory Allen Johnson - Jefferson Parish; second-degree murder

Dana Glenn Miles - East Baton Rouge Parish; second-degree murder

George Moore, III - Madison Parish; first-degree murder

Jake Michael Ortego - East Baton Rouge Parish; second-degree murder

Frank Michael Shulark - Rapides Parish; second-degree murder

Connie Laron Sledge - Jackson Parish; second-degree murder

Neal Spencer, Jr. - Jefferson Davis Parish; second-degree murder

Steve E. Stewart - St. John The Baptist Parish; second-degree murder

Danny Melvin Young - Terrebonne Parish; first-degree murder

December 2023

Isiah Jones, Jr. - Iberville Parish; second-degree murder

Nathan Edward Arnold - Lafayette Parish; second-degree murder

David Wade Foy - Calcasieu Parish; murder

Keith Elmon Messiah - Orleans Parish; first-degree murder

Christopher William Picard - St. Tammany Parish; second-degree murder

Carl Carnuious Ruffins - Caddo Parish; second-degree murder

Ricky Washington - Caddo Parish; first-degree murder

Donovan Randal Johnson - East Baton Rouge Parish; second-degree murder

Darrell Sterling - Calcasieu Parish; second-degree murder

Danny Ray Lee - St. Mary Parish; second-degree murder

Robert Lee Whitaker, Jr. - East Baton Rouge Parish; second-degree murder

Robert Early Lewis, Jr. - St. Tammany Parish; habitual - first-degree robbery

Travis Lee Miller - St. Mary Parish; simple burglary, simple burglary - inhabited dwelling, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery - use of a firearm enhancement, two counts of simple burglary

Lutgardo Raymond Silva, III - Jefferson Parish; second-degree murder

David Daniel Rushing - St. Tammany Parish; first-degree murder

Edward Joseph Price, III - St. Tammany Parish; perjury

Frank Joseph Marullo, Sr. - Jefferson Parish; receiving stolen things, illegal discharge of a firearm

Gary Childers - Vermillion Parish; second-degree murder

Juastin Perez Brown - Beauregard and Vernon Parishes; PWID marijuana, distribution of marijuana

Nick Charles Nicholson - Caddo Parish; first-degree murder

Frederick Kirkpatrick - St. Tammany Parish; first-degree murder

John Wayne Tonubbee - St. Charles Parish; two counts of first-degree murder

Donald J. Gallow - Evangeline Parish; simple burglary, theft, second-degree murder

Tommy Dewayne Floyd - Iberville Parish; second-degree murder

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.