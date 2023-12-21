Gov. Edwards pardons five people in NELA region, four include murder charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October through December, with five of those pardons being for convictions that happened in the Northeast Louisiana region.

The Louisiana Board of Pardons meets on a regular basis to review and make decision on Pardon and Commutation of Sentence (CTO) applications. Of all pardons made between October and December, 32 of them include second-degree murder charges and 8 of them include first-degree murder charges. Four of the pardons made in the NELA region include murder charges.

The following pardons were made for convictions in NELA:

Marion Francis Gowan - second degree murder, simple escape type 1 Convicted in: Ouachita and West Feliciana Parishes

Leroy Brown, Jr. - aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery Convicted in: Ouachita Parish

Jeffery Dale Hilburn - second-degree murder Convicted in: Richland Parish

George Moore, III - first-degree murder Convicted in: Madison Parish

Connie Laron Sledge - second-degree murder Convicted in: Jackson Parish



To see a full list of pardons made for all of Louisiana parishes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.