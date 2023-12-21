Advertise
Former West Monroe star returns home a National Champion

Cayden Pierce won NCAA Division II National title with Harding football
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe star and Aaron’s Ace Cayden Pierce won the NCAA Division II National Championship as a member of the Harding football team. Pierce along with Northeast Louisiana favorites Will Fitzhugh and Matt Middleton were part of Harding’s first ever Division II championship squad. In the title game, Pierce had a sack and a quarterback hurry.

