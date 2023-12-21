City of West Monroe announces holiday trash collection dates

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced changes to the normal trash collection schedule ahead of the 2023 holidays.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, Dec. 25. Collection will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and run through Saturday, Dec. 30.

For any questions regarding holiday trash collection, contact the city’s public works at (318)-325-0496.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.