City of West Monroe announces holiday trash collection dates

Be sure to stay in the 'KNOE' and prepare ahead of time for changes to trash collection during the holidays.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced changes to the normal trash collection schedule ahead of the 2023 holidays.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, Dec. 25. Collection will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and run through Saturday, Dec. 30.

For any questions regarding holiday trash collection, contact the city’s public works at (318)-325-0496.

